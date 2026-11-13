Baghaei: Iran in close contact with Russia and China

Iran is in close contact with Russia and China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

"We are in close contact with both Russia and China. China and Russia are our strategic partners and they are well aware of our position",

Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to Baghaei, both Russia and China oppose the confrontational US policy toward Iran and understand that the current situation in the Middle East resulted from what he called illegal and reckless actions by the American leadership. Therefore, in any interaction with the United States, they will certainly hold the US side accountable.

Baghaei added that consultations between Iran and Russia are ongoing, with the Iranian side regularly discussing various issues, including regional ones, with Moscow by telephone, through its embassy in Russia, and with the Russian ambassador in Tehran.