Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Karim Valiyev met with the Chief of Defense Forces of Georgia, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili and his delegation, who are on an official visit to Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

Karim Valiyev held one-on-one and expanded-format meetings with his Georgian counterpart.

The meetings encompassed expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military education fields, organization of bilateral and multilateral military exercises and training, and arrangement of reciprocal visits at the expert level.