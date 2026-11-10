Baku and Tbilisi discuss strengthening religious cooperation

Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, met with Georgia's new Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Giorgi Zakarishvili.

The two sides noted the high level of bilateral relations, highlighting deep historical ties, mutual trust, and a tradition of friendship, and stressed the importance of developing contacts within the religious sphere.

Mammadov spoke about Azerbaijan's religious diversity and the country's policy on religious affairs.

Zakarishvili underscored the value of studying Azerbaijan's experience in fostering tolerance and religious diversity and spoke positively about the opportunities available to religious organizations in the republic.