Azerbaijan is still waiting for Armenia to disclose the locations of more than 200 mass graves, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He noted that, along with the landmine danger, the issue of missing persons is among the gravest humanitarian consequences of the war.

Currently, 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens are registered as missing. Since the liberation of the territories, 32 mass graves have been discovered, and work to recover and identify the remains continues.

“Baku also awaits the maps of mines laid in 2020–2023 along the former line of contact, more than 440 km long and 2 km deep. These mines continue to kill and injure civilians and block the return of former IDPs," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

According to him, sharing this information would be an important confidence-building step, an element of transitional justice and a real contribution to lasting peace in our region.