Baku plans to lay second fiber-optic cable across Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan plans to lay another fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) across the seabed of the Caspian Sea, AzerTelecom informs.

Azerbaijan is considering laying a second fiber-optic cable across the Caspian seabed, CEO of AzerTelecom Ana Nakashidze said.

According to her, the fiber-optic line already running along the Caspian seabed has a capacity of over 400 Tbps. Gradually, she explained, this figure could rise to 600 Tbp as technology develops.

At the same time, the AzerTelecom CEO noted that given current demand growth rates, scalability and channel capacity are not the only factors that matter. Fault tolerance and reliability, as well as the availability of alternative routes are becoming increasingly significant.

”The second cable will be laid precisely to ensure diversification and enhance resilience in the Caspian region,”

– Ana Nakashidze said.