Baku remains committed to good-neighborly relations with CIS Countries, Bayramov says

According to Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan remains committed to the principles of good-neighborliness and cooperation with all CIS members.

Azerbaijan continues to uphold the principles of good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation in its engagement with CIS countries. The relevant statement was made by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers held in Turkmenistan.

The diplomat noted that amidst constant escalation, adherence to the fundamental norms and principles of international law is becoming particularly important. Bayramov highlighted the significance of cooperation based on mutual respect and consideration of interests, which serves as a vital factor for stability, security, and sustainable development in the region.

Recalling the 35th anniversary of the CIS's establishment and the 20th anniversary of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation, the foreign minister emphasized the Commonwealth's important role as a platform for equal dialogue and multilateral cooperation.