Baku unveils 2027 oil production plan

Oil production in Azerbaijan in 2027 is forecast at 26.562 million tons, which is 3.6% less than the expected figure for 2026, according to to the budget package for 2027.

According to forecasts, the volume of oil production in the country in 2028 will amount to 26.069 million tons, in 2029 - 26.633 million tons, and in 2030 - 26.309 million tons.

In January-September of the current year, 19.86 million tons of crude oil were produced in Azerbaijan.

The oil production forecast for 2026 is 27.6 million tons, which is 0.4% less than the production volume in 2025.