Alexey Batrakov has scored six goals in 13 matches for Galatasaray this season. According to Fatih Terim, the former coach of the Turkish team, the Russian midfielder will perform even better in the future.

Alexey Batrakov, a midfielder for Istanbul’s Galatasaray and the Russian national team, will continue to improve over time. Former head coach of the Turkish national team, Fatih Terim, expressed this opinion in an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza at the 6th World Media Meeting in Alanya.

He noted that the 21-year-old midfielder is already in excellent form and will only get better in the future.

"Alexey is a very talented player, and I like him a lot. He is in excellent form at the moment and is getting better every day. He is getting used to Istanbul, to Galatasaray and to playing for a big club. I believe he will perform even better in the future than he does now,”

– Fatih Terim said.

The Turkish coach noted that the Russian midfielder is constantly growing and developing.

"I think he adapted to Galatasaray and Istanbul very quickly,”

– Fatih Terim said.

Alexey Batrakov joined Galatasaray last summer. He has so far scored two goals and provided three assists in 9 Turkish league matches. The midfielder has also scored four goals in four Champions League appearances.