Brent oil price drops to-95 dollars

Oil prices fell on Monday as investors assessed expectations of a global supply surplus, recovering shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and a U.S. decision to extend temporary exemptions from domestic shipping restrictions.

At 01:45 GMT, Brent crude futures declined 47 cents, or 0.49%, to $95.37 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 23 cents, or 0.26%, to $88.33 per barrel.

Both benchmarks had ended Friday's session lower as investors considered indications of easing supply disruptions associated with the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran, now in its ninth month.

Over the preceding week, Brent and WTI recorded declines of 16% and 13%, respectively.

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that the global oil market is expected to return to a supply surplus in the fourth quarter of 2026, reflecting a recovery in Middle Eastern exports that is outpacing growth in global demand.

The agency's revised assessment follows improvements in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, where export volumes have reportedly returned close to levels recorded before the conflict, despite continuing attacks on commercial shipping.

According to the IEA, global oil supply is expected to average 105 million barrels per day during the fourth quarter, exceeding projected demand by approximately 1.7 million barrels per day.