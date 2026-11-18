U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper held a trilateral meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Mossad director Roman Gofman today, the military said.

Cooper arrived in Israel today as a guest of Zamir, as part of the CENTCOM chief’s visit to the Middle East.

The IDF says Zamir and Cooper held a joint assessment attended by Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, Planning Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler, and other senior commanders from both militaries.

During the meeting, the IDF said, the commanders discussed “regional developments and shared security challenges,” as well as the “importance of deepening strategic and operational cooperation between the militaries, strengthening coordination, and bolstering joint readiness to address a range of scenarios.”

A separate trilateral meeting was held between Zamir, Gofman, and Cooper at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, the army added.