Throughput capacity at checkpoints on the Russian‑Azerbaijani border has grown fivefold over the last six years, Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin said.

According to the minister, since 2020, the proportion of border crossings between Russia and other countries that meet regulatory standards has risen from 30% to 75%, alongside an overall increase in checkpoint capacity.

"Throughput capacity along key routes has seen significant growth, including 4.7 times with China, 2.4 times with Mongolia, 1.1 times with Kazakhstan, five times with Azerbaijan (part of our North-South Corridor) and twofold with Georgia",

Andrei Nikitin stated.

Nikitin added that there are 313 border crossings in total, currently undergoing modernisation and expansion, with measures to cut cargo inspection times to 10 minutes.

"We need to increase both our capacity and our processing speed. This work is underway and will certainly be completed on schedule",

he said.

The International North‑South Transport Corridor connects more than ten countries, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and India.