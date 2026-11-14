China reveals Putin-Trump-Xi summit topics

The upcoming trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China’s Shenzhen is of historic significance, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"This is the first-ever face-to-face meeting between the leaders of China, Russia, and the US, <...> which is of groundbreaking significance," Mao Ning said.

According to her, the heads of state will have an in-depth exchange of views on maintaining world peace and promoting strategic stability in major country relations.

"Under the current circumstances, the three countries shoulder important responsibilities to work together in addressing global challenges and promoting world peace and stability," Mao Ning said.

The spokesperson stressed that it is in the interest of the three countries to strengthen communication, manage differences and maintain stable relations.

"This is also the expectation of the international community and is conducive to global stability and dialogue and cooperation," Mao Ning said.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on November 19.