Saudi officials told allies that the conflict in Yemen with Iran-backed Houthi rebels could last for another six months, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter, as the U.S. military withdrew an aircraft carrier from the Middle East.

The diplomat said the kingdom is making the case that the military alliance working to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen must inflict heavier losses on the Houthis before it can begin credible talks with the rebel group.

The kingdom continues to make the case to allies that U.S. military support could help change the course of the war in the Saudi-led coalition’s favor, the diplomat said. But thus far, U.S. President Donald Trump has resisted the push from his ally for U.S. strikes on the Houthis.

The Iranian-backed Houthis control a significant swath of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa, and have made territorial gains along the Red Sea coast in the current conflagration. They’ve also rattled the kingdom with missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi infrastructure, including on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and energy infrastructure.