Coordinates of certain mined areas identified in Karabakh

Coordinates of several mined areas in the Aghdam, Aghdara, and Tartar districts have been determined under the "Safe Return: Supporting the Fight Against the Mine Threat" project, according to the project's head Rey Karimoghlu.

According to Karimoghlu, the coordinates will be added to minefield maps for the liberated territories.

"In these areas, using specialised software provided by ANAMA, we record the coordinates of mine-laying sites based on information from people injured by mines or those who know where explosive devices are located. We will ultimately hand over all the collected data to ANAMA",

Karimoghlu said.

Karimoghlu added that the work would be extended to other liberated Azerbaijani lands.

The project is implemented with ANAMA, with support from the Agency for State Support to NGOs and the Karabakh Revival Fund, and aims to ensure the safe return of the population.