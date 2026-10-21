Vestnik Kavkaza

Coordinates of certain mined areas identified in Karabakh

Coordinates of certain mined areas identified in Karabakh
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Coordinates of several mined areas in the Aghdam, Aghdara, and Tartar districts have been determined under the "Safe Return: Supporting the Fight Against the Mine Threat" project, according to the project's head Rey Karimoghlu.

According to Karimoghlu, the coordinates will be added to minefield maps for the liberated territories.

"In these areas, using specialised software provided by ANAMA, we record the coordinates of mine-laying sites based on information from people injured by mines or those who know where explosive devices are located. We will ultimately hand over all the collected data to ANAMA",

Karimoghlu said.

Karimoghlu added that the work would be extended to other liberated Azerbaijani lands.

The project is implemented with ANAMA, with support from the Agency for State Support to NGOs and the Karabakh Revival Fund, and aims to ensure the safe return of the population.

710 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.