Dagestan triples revenue from tourist tax

Dagestan collected three times more in tourist tax revenue in January-June 2026 than during the same period last year.

Dagestan’s tourism sector has managed to increase tourist tax revenue more than threefold, Emin Merdanov, the republic’s acting Minister for Tourism and Folk Arts and Crafts, said.

According to him, despite all the challenges facing the region during the season, the development of tourism infrastructure continued.

Merdanov noted that the total value of services in the tourism industry reached 12.5 bln rubles during the first seven months of the year. In addition, the number of accommodation facilities increased: as of October 1, Dagestan had 1,005 or 113 more than a year earlier.