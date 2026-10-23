Dangerous dyes found in spices in Georgia

Georgia's National Food Agency says four types of spices from various manufacturers pose a health risk after testing revealed Sudan‑group dyes, which are prohibited as food additives.

The affected products include "Red Pepper", "Svanetian Salt", and a spice blend "For Minced Meat" from various producers.

"Due to the aforementioned violations, the owners of the businesses have been prohibited from selling these products",

the agency said.

The spices are being withdrawn from sale, and consumers who already bought them are advised not to consume them.