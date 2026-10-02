Dredging begins at Aktau port as Caspian Sea level drops

Kazakhstan has begun large‑scale dredging at the port of Aktau to counter the falling Caspian Sea level, the Ministry of Transport announced.

The project aims to boost cargo volumes along the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route by 30% and cut maritime shipping costs by 10–15%.

Around 1.3 million cubic metres will be dredged, increasing the port's water depth to 6–7 metres, improving throughput and navigation safety and attracting investment in port infrastructure.

The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.