Vestnik Kavkaza

EU ambassadors agree on new sanctions against Russia - media

EU ambassadors agree on new sanctions against Russia - media
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives of EU member states have agreed on a new package of anti-Russian restrictions, according to media reports citing sources in Brussels.

EU ambassadors approved the measures, Reuters reports, citing European diplomatic sources.

The restrictions will reportedly apply to 145 entities as well as various individuals and legal entities.

According to Brussels, those listed are linked to the Russian financial system, the "shadow fleet", and "disinformation campaigns", the sources stated.

The agreed measures span three separate EU sanctions regimes, Reuters notes.

Specifically, these include restrictions related to the conflict in Ukraine, hybrid activities – such as foreign information interference – and cyberattacks, the outlet reports.

EU Foreign Ministers are set to discuss the latest package next Monday, November 16.

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