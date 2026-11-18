Egypt does not expect the Yemeni Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, to strike Red Sea resort areas, according to Nourhan El-Sheikh, a member of the Egyptian Senate and the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs.

"Unfortunately, the Houthis' behaviour is impossible to predict. However, we currently see no signs that they intend to attack resort towns. Should such an event occur, it would be deemed unacceptable by the entire world, given that there are no military installations along the coast. Therefore, we believe that no such strikes will take place",

Nourhan El-Sheikh said.

Nourhan El-Sheikh added that Egypt would take all necessary measures to defend its territory and sovereignty should an attack occur, TASS reports.