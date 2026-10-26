Vestnik Kavkaza

Energy resources help ensure cooperation between nations, Azerbaijani energy minister says

Energy resources help ensure cooperation between nations, Azerbaijani energy minister says
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the importance of energy resource supplies in the context of international cooperation. The energy minister called for the investment restrictions in the sector to be lifted.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, addressed the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Moscow. According to Shahbazov, energy resources contribute to the reliable development of countries and cooperation between them.

The minister noted that regular investment is essential to ensure reliable gas exports.

According to Shahbazov, Azerbaijan currently exports gas to 16 countries, including nations in the Middle East and Central Europe. Around 130 mln cubic meters of gas are supplied to Türkiye, the minister noted.

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