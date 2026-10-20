Enriched uranium to remain in Iran - Security Council

Iran’s authorities will not allow enriched uranium to be removed from Iran, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said at a meeting with visiting Pakistani army commander Asim Munir.

"All enriched nuclear materials will remain within the territory of the Islamic Republic," Mohsen Rezaei said.

"Not a single particle of enriched uranium will leave Iran," he stressed, adding that "these materials are the most important asset and national treasure of the Iranian people and are intended for domestic use", Tasnim reported.