According to the European Commission's autumn economic forecast, inflationary pressure in Russia is expected to ease gradually throughout 2027 and 2028, with inflation potentially reaching 5% by 2028.

However, current projections indicate inflation will exceed the figures estimated in the spring, though it is expected to follow a downward trend starting this year.

"Inflation is expected to exceed the spring forecast but will continue to decline, averaging 6.2% in 2026, 5.5% in 2027, and 5% in 2028",

the European Commission reported.

European analysts also suggest that "despite a historically low unemployment rate of 2.2% in 2026, the figure could rise to 2.4% by 2028".

In the updated socio-economic development forecast for 2026 and the 2027–2029 planning period, Russia's Ministry of Economic Development projected inflation would fall within the 4% range.