Every leader must do everything possible to protect the Earth, Ilham Aliyev says

On the sidelines of the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya, Ilham Aliyev urged the authorities of all countries to contribute to addressing environmental issues on a global scale.

Turkish journalist Hamid Ikhtiyar published a series of short interviews he conducted with high-ranking participants in the COP31 Climate Conference Leaders' Summit in Antalya. One of them was President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Hamid Ikhtiyar asked Ilham Aliyev how the Azerbaijani leader would influence the international fight against climate change if he were to lead the Earth. In response, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized that every leader should contribute to environmental protection.

"I would recommend that every leader recognize their responsibility within their own country for addressing climate change issues and do everything possible to protect the planet,”

– Ilham Aliyev said.