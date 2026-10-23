FIFA President thanks Azerbaijan for U15 World Cup and Festival

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has thanked Azerbaijan for its efforts in organising and hosting the U‑15 World Cup and its accompanying festival, sharing a message on social media.

On Saturday, as the global tournament began, Infantino met with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and posted the message after their meeting.

"I express my sincere gratitude to the Deputy Prime Minister and the State of Azerbaijan for their close cooperation and support in hosting this important youth tournament",

Infantino said.

According to Infantino, the championship and festival will serve as a platform for developing and showcasing young talent, underscoring football's accessibility as a sport that brings people together worldwide.

This marks the first time in history that a FIFA U‑15 World Cup and festival have been held, with Baku selected as the host city.