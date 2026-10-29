Forest planting on over 600 ha completed in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

Planting and sowing have been completed on 610 hectares of forested land in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Aghdara, Lachin, and Fuzuli districts, head of the Working Group on Environmental Issues Vugar Karimov said at a meeting of the Working Group held in Aghdam.

According to him, measures are being taken to restore the ecosystem, protect biodiversity, and expand green spaces in the liberated territories.

He noted that plans for demining and neutralizing unexploded ordnance in these territories are also being taken into account as part of the forest restoration efforts.

"To this end, a total of 205 hectares of green spaces have been created on land plots designated for the establishment of new green areas in the land-use planning documents of the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts," Karimov said.

The Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interagency Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters established to centrally address issues in the territories of the Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, is holding its regular meeting in the city of Aghdam.

The meeting is attended by representatives from relevant state agencies, the Special Representations of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Aghdara, Khojaly, Shusha, Lachin, and Kalbajar districts, as well as in the city of Khankendi.

The meeting focuses on the implementation of environmental requirements regarding the execution of infrastructure projects and the removal of vegetation in the liberated territories.