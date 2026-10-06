Vestnik Kavkaza

Former Ingushetia economic development minister to stand trial for fraud

Former Ingushetia economic development minister to stand trial for fraud
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The former minister of economic development of Ingushetia will soon stand trial; she is accused of fraud and abuse of power.

A trial in the case of the republic's former minister of economic development will begin soon in Ingushetia, the press service of the regional Investigative Committee informs.

"It was established that in 2022, the Ingushetia Ministry of Economic Development and a commercial organisation signed a contract worth over 6.7 mln rubles to hold a republican forum,”

– Investigative Committee for Ingushetia.

The statement stresses that both the contractor and the subcontractor fully fulfilled their obligations, but no payment was made for the work.

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