Freight traffic on Azerbaijan Railways up 11 percent this year

Freight traffic on Azerbaijan Railways increased by 11% this year. A total of approximately 14 mln tonnes of cargo has been transported across the country's rail network.

In the first nine months of the year, freight traffic on Azerbaijan Railways rose by 11%. In total, around 14 mln tonnes of cargo were moved along the company's railway network.

According to Azerbaijan Railways, transit shipments increased by 15%. A total of 5.7 mln tonnes of cargo transported in transit.

The company reports that 20% more cargo was transported along the East-West corridor this year, while freight traffic on the North-South corridor increased by 26%.

Last year, total freight traffic increased by 29%, transit shipments rose by 37%.

Earlier, Moscow and Baku discussed the development of freight traffic along the North-South route.