Freight turnover at the Russian–Georgian border rose 13% in September, with 503,000 tonnes passing through the Upper Lars crossing, according to Georgy Tsegoev, head of North Ossetian Customs.

Over the first nine months, 3.4 million tonnes of cargo crossed the border.

Türkiye leads in volume, supplying goods from produce to industrial equipment. Russia exports grain, food products, manufactured goods, and equipment, with additional transit cargo from Belarus bound for the Middle East, Armenia, and Georgia.