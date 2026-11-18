Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin met with Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Giorgi Zurabashvili in Minsk on November 19, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"A thorough exchange of views took place regarding current issues of bilateral engagement, with a focus on trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. A number of practical agreements were reached",

Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The parties also touched on regional security issues and agreed to maintain contact to further the development of relations between Moscow and Tbilisi, expressing gratitude to the Belarusian side for facilitating the talks.