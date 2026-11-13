Geological survey for Black Sea submarine cable to start in 2027

Tbilisi has agreed with the company that owns the vessel on geological studies for laying an underwater cable along the Black Sea bottom, Giorgi Kakauridze, First Deputy Head of Georgia's Ministry of Finance, said.

"An agreement with the company that owns the vessel has already been reached. Negotiations are underway with the Turkish side, we cannot begin these geological works solely on our own decision. The vessel should be ready in the spring of next year, as soon as the weather permits. It is expected that by then all the necessary permits from both countries will be in place",

Giorgi Kakauridze said.

The cable will run from the coast of Georgia to Romania as part of the Green Energy Corridor to Europe. The undersea cable will have a capacity of up to 1,300 MW and a length of 1,155 km.