Georgia increased imports of Russian rice to record level

Georgia's imports of Russian rice reached a record 60.5 tonnes worth $43,400 in September, reaching the highest monthly figure since 2022, according to the national statistics service.

The cost was seven times higher than in September 2025.

Georgia purchased 980.4 tonnes of rice in September overall, led by India with 512.7 tonnes, followed by Pakistan (191), Kazakhstan (67.7), Russia (60.5), Türkiye (51.4), Vietnam (48.9), and others.

Until mid-2022, monthly Russian rice imports to Georgia reached 200,000 tonnes; they stopped in August 2022 and resumed in August 2025, apart from a single 41.1-tonne delivery in July 2023, TASS reported.