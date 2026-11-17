Between January and October 2026, Georgian snail exports exceeded 846 tonnes.

Compared with the same ten-month period last year, export volumes rose by 59%, while value increased by 35% to $3 million — already exceeding the whole of last year ($2.7 million).

Türkiye and France are the main buyers of Georgian snails. Since the start of the year, the country has accounted for 640 tonnes and France for 206 tonnes. However, most revenue comes from shipments to France due to a difference in purchase prices.

Georgia has been exporting snails to the European Union since 2022.