Georgia is becoming international financial hub, Turnava says

The head of the National Bank of Georgia announced the country’s transformation into an international financial hub. She emphasized that this development is the result of large-scale economic reforms.

Georgia is gradually emerging as a leading regional player and an international financial hub, Natia Turnava, Governor of the National Bank of Georgia said at the Tbilisi Financial Summit on October 27.

She noted that this progress is driven by extensive economic reforms and record-high international reserves.

"Georgia is gradually taking shape as a powerful financial hub, which is also a major ambition of ours. Georgia has become part of an international network that connects the world’s leading financial centers, such as Switzerland, Singapore, and Japan, and now, our country as well. This is, of course, no coincidence,”

– the Head of the regulator said.

She added that this serves as recognition of the large-scale reforms implemented by the country’s authorities across the economic and financial sectors.