Georgia keeps skiing affordable despite rise in ski-pass costs

Georgia remains an affordable destination for ski holidays, despite the recent increase in lift-pass prices, according to Levan Darsalia, Acting Director of the Mountain Trails Agency.

According to Darsalia, an analysis comparing Georgia's resorts with those in Eastern and Western Europe, as well as Azerbaijan, Turkey and Central Asian countries, showed that Georgia's prices remain competitive given the level of infrastructure provided to international visitors.

Darsalia added that an effectively subsidised rate has been set for Georgian citizens, and that prices would be 30–35% higher if the agency operated as a purely commercial enterprise.

The cost of ski passes in Georgia was recently raised significantly ahead of the upcoming season, with a tiered pricing structure introduced that distinguishes between local residents and foreign visitors.