Georgia must develop Middle Corridor to boost exports - study

The Georgian research firm ACT LLC has produced a study on entrepreneurship prospects in the country, stating that enhancing the competitiveness of Georgian businesses is directly linked to the development of the Middle Corridor.

Georgia has the potential to expand intermodal transport along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route, which would increase export logistics capacity and give small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access to European markets.

The recommendations also stress the importance of modernizing the freight vehicle fleet and investing in logistics complexes.

"In the medium term, it is recommended to modernize the freight vehicle fleet through leasing and subsidy programs, develop intermodal rail-port transport along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars corridor, and establish public-private partnership mechanisms to facilitate investment in regional warehousing facilities and cold-storage infrastructure",

the study reads.