Georgia outlines principles for border delimitation with Azerbaijan and Armenia

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said the delimitation and demarcation of Georgia's borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia must be carried out in a spirit of friendship.

"We have friendly relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is necessary to carry out demarcation and delimitation with both states",

Kobakhidze said on Imedi TV's Open Air programme.

Georgia's Prime Minister also stressed that work would continue in the near future in an "atmosphere of absolute friendship".

Irakli Kobakhidze also commented on the TRIPP project in Armenia, saying Tbilisi does not view it as a competitor to traditional transport routes through Georgia.