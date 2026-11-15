Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced plans to double Georgia's electricity generation capacity within the next few years.

According to Kobakhidze, the energy sector is one of the government's key priorities.

"Our goal is to increase electricity generation from the current level of approximately 4,800 megawatts to 11,500 megawatts",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The target is intended to be reached over the course of a decade, while the doubling of capacity is expected within the next five to six years, Kobakhidze specified.

According to Georgia's Prime Minister, this outcome will be facilitated in part by the construction of four large-scale hydroelectric power plants, projects currently being developed by the Ministry of Economy.