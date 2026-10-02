Georgia to upgrade its rolling stock

Georgia plans to modernise its railway fleet amid expected growth in freight traffic along the Middle Corridor, purchasing 45 mainline electric freight locomotives in 2027 and 10 passenger trains, with 250 million lari ($96 million) allocated in the draft budget.

The government also plans to build a new electrical substation to strengthen the network, Sputnik Georgia reported.

Georgia aims to invest around $7 billion in infrastructure over the coming years, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the International Maritime Forum in Batumi.

Today, Georgia is an integral part of the Middle Corridor, possessing significant potential and strategic importance. Developing transport infrastructure contributes to the resilience of supply chains between Europe and Asia. The historic modernisation of Georgian Railway is already under way, with investments set to exceed $383 million this year.