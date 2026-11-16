Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili departed for Azerbaijan on an official visit on Tuesday, according to the Georgian ministry's press service.

During the visit, Kvrivishvili is scheduled to hold a series of high-level bilateral talks.

It should be noted QR codes have previously been placed at the graves of prominent historical figures in the Pantheon of Distinguished Azerbaijanis in Tbilisi, directing users to a resource containing.

The initiative, called "Digital Memory – Cultural Bridge", was launched by Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.