Gold futures price falls below 4,100 per ounce

The price of gold futures for nearest delivery on global markets continues to decline and has fallen below the $4,100 per troy ounce, reaching its lowest level since August 4.

According to data from the Comex exchange, in global trading, the price of gold futures dropped to $4,098 per troy ounce amid anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's meeting minutes.

The precious metal last traded at this level on August 4. Palladium also fell 2.91% to $1,100 per ounce, while silver declined 2.55% to $60.11 per ounce.

The current precious metal prices are being influenced by expectations for Fed policy, a stronger dollar and rising US government bond yields. Despite the local correction, gold is trading near record highs.