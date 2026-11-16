Between January and October, the volume of grain loaded for export along the western route of the North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC) at North Caucasus Railway (NCR) stations increased twofold, according to the railway's press service.

Total export cargo loaded along this route over the ten-month period reached 737,400 tonnes — a 50.7% increase on the previous year — driven by a twelvefold rise in containerised shipments.

The route also carries ferrous metals, construction materials, sugar, hardware, industrial raw materials, chemicals, soda, oilseed cake, milled products and animal feed.

The North-South ITC spans approximately 7,200 kilometres and incorporates rail, road and maritime transport, linking Russia with Iran, other Persian Gulf nations and India.