Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Magdalena Grono discussed the Azerbaijan-EU partnership during a meeting.

He noted that the meeting also focused on evolving Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda, as well as key regional and international developments.

The sides also exchanged views on advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy security, connectivity, and regional stability.