Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or award

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d’Or award, presented by the French magazine France Football to the world’s best player.

The award ceremony took place in London.

Kane scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich last season, and the club won the Bundesliga title and the German Cup.

Kane also won the European Golden Shoe award as the top goalscorer from a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) member country.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he won a bronze medal with England.