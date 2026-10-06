Houthis launch missile strike on Riyadh airport

According to Yemen's Houthi movement Ansar Allah, it attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, Reuters reported.

"Yemeni Houthis stated that they attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh using a ballistic missile",

the report reads.

Fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi‑backed pro‑government army resumed in mid‑July, with the movement seizing the western Red Sea coast and cities near the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait. Yemeni authorities have announced an operation to liberate Sana'a from Ansar Allah forces.