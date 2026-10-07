Houthis report new strikes on Saudi airports, air base

Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah movement (the Houthis) attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh once again and struck Najran Airport and an air base in Khamis Mushait, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Our armed forces attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with two cruise missiles, Najran Airport with a ballistic missile, and the air base in Khamis Mushait, also with a ballistic missile," Saree said.

He added that the attacks damaged the facilities and suspended air traffic at both airports.

Earlier on Thursday, the Houthi spokesman had already reported a ballistic missile strike on the airport in Riyadh. The Saudi-led coalition, for its part, reported intercepting three missiles heading toward the kingdom’s capital and Khamis Mushait, while Saudi Civil Defense said debris fell on a kindergarten building and a medical complex in Riyadh.