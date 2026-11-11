IBM technology and service center may open in Georgia

Georgia could become a platform for a technology and service center for IBM, one of the world's largest technology corporations, according to the Georgian Ministry of Economy.

The possibilities for bringing the project to life were discussed by IBM Senior Vice President Jonathan Adashek and Georgian representatives on the sidelines of the Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon.

From Tbilisi, the meeting was attended by Deputy Economy Minister Irakli Nadareishvili, Head of the Innovation and Technology Agency (GITA) Avtandil Kasradze, and Deputy Head of the Produce in Georgia agency Tornike Sulaberidze.

The meeting also addressed prospects for cooperation in software development, application modernization, and technical support, as well as the development of digital skills and human capital—specifically, a partnership between GITA and Georgian universities under the international educational program IBM SkillsBuild.

During the negotiations, the Georgian delegation provided the corporation with information about Georgia's investment climate and tax incentives available to international companies.