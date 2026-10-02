ICC unseals arrest warrants for two more Taliban officials

Arrest warrants for two senior Taliban officials were issued last autumn. They remained sealed for nearly a year.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has unsealed arrest warrants for two senior Taliban officials, the court's press service informed on October 5.

According to the statement, the warrants concern Education Minister Habibullah Agha and Higher Education Minister Neda Mohammad Nadeem. The arrest warrants were issued on September 9, 2025, but had remained sealed until now.

"Today, on October 5, 2026, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber decided to unseal all four arrest warrants issued as part of the investigation into the situation in Afghanistan,”

- the ICC press service.

Last summer, the ICC issued arrest warrants for the Taliban's supreme leader and Afghanistan's chief justice. This means all four warrants issued as part of the case have now been publicly disclosed.