IDF resists-Netanyahus order for military action against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir clashed over a proposed military operation that could trigger fighting with Iran ahead of Israel’s election, Channel 12 reported.

Zamir requested a detailed discussion and signed legal authorization from political leaders before carrying out their instructions, the broadcaster said. It did not disclose the nature of the operation.

The report further quoted unnamed sources familiar with the issue, who said there was concern among military leaders of an effort by the political leadership “to utilize the Iranian issue for political benefit.”

Asked about the report during an interview with Channel 14, Netanyahu called it “nonsense,” saying “there was no fight” with Zamir. Earlier in the interview, the PM said that he had recently “instructed the IDF and Mossad to topple the [Iranian] regime,” though this did not seem to be connected to the report of a specific instruction from recent days.

The Channel 12 report said that the hostility and tension between Netanyahu and Zamir were evident at a discussion at Palmahim Airbase on Sunday, where the atmosphere in the room was “extremely sour.”

Netanyahu has issued several similar warnings in recent weeks, sparking complaints from his election rivals, who have accused him of fearmongering and pushing for a renewal of the war against Iran to influence or delay the October 27 vote.