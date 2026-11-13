IRGC: Iran uses US weapons to develop own military technology

Ali Balali, an adviser to the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, said Iran's military-industrial complex successfully integrates US technological developments into its own weapons systems, adapting American technology to meet the specific needs of the Iranian military.

"We do not merely replicate existing weapons; rather, we introduce new ideas to produce systems that differ from the originals and are better suited to our own requirements",

Ali Balali said.

According to Balali, Iranian engineers are now carrying out a detailed reverse-engineering study of equipment seized in conflicts involving the USA and Israel.

In early September 2026, the IRGC Navy seized a US Navy autonomous underwater vehicle, the Dive-LD. The Pentagon has confirmed the seizure.