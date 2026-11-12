IRGC strikes US radar station in Bahrain

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has struck a US early-warning radar station in Bahrain in retaliation for a US attack on a telecommunications tower in the Iranian city of Sirik, according to the Tasnim news agency.

A statement noted that the attack was in response to a hostile strike on the telecommunications tower in Sirik, located on the coast of the Strait of Hormuz — an incident previously reported.

Iranian officials described the action as a "serious warning", demanding that the US cease its aerial provocations and the smuggling of oil in the region.

The organization further emphasized that should acts of aggression against Iran repeat, the IRGC Aerospace Force is prepared to respond without any limitations